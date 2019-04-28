Mayes expects Tigers to have No. 1 class

MINT HILL, N.C. — Clemson commit Mitchell Mayes was not originally planning to participate in The Opening Regional combine in the Charlotte area on Sunday, but he is glad he changed his mind and ultimately decided to compete.

Following a standout performance at Rocky River High School in Mint Hill, N.C., the four-star offensive lineman from Raleigh (N.C.) Leesville Road was one of a select few players that earned an invitation to The Opening Finals, which will take place this summer in Frisco, Texas.

“I really wasn’t planning to even do this, but Paul (Tchio), our commit, talked me into it,” Mayes told The Clemson Insider after the combine. “He said I’m a good enough player, I could earn my invite, and that’s what happened. So, all thanks to him.”

Mayes was involved in one of the marquee matchups during the one-on-one portion of the combine. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound OL had a chance to go up against fellow Clemson commit Demonte Capehart –a four-star defensive lineman who received an invite to The Opening Finals as well.

It was a preview of what is to come, as the two future Tigers are sure to face each other many times in practice at Clemson.

“He’s a great player,” Mayes said of Capehart. “Great handwork, great speed, and we’re just going to have battles against each other during the spring and fall next year because I think we’re both early enrolling. He’s only going to get me better.”

Clemson has put together a special 2020 offensive line class, and Mayes is a big part of it. He and fellow Tiger O-line commits Paul Tchio, Walker Parks, Bryn Tucker and John Williams give Clemson a bright future up front, and they have already built a strong bond.

“Our offensive line is great,” Mayes said. “I believe that we’re some great studs … We know what we can do, we know each other really well, and we can be a really good group.”

Mayes is excited about Clemson’s 2020 class as a whole, too, and believes it will be the nation’s best class when it is all said and done. Mayes didn’t name any names but hinted that a lot more talent is headed to Tigertown in addition to the commits already on board.

“It’s amazing. We’re only going to get better because we’ve got skill coming,” Mayes said. “No names, because no need to, but we’ve only got more skill coming. We’re only going to get better, and expect to be the No. 1 class in the country.”

Mayes, who committed to Clemson in March, plans to return to campus for the annual All In Cookout this summer. He is ranked by ESPN as the No. 4 offensive tackle and No. 18 overall prospect in the 2020 class regardless of position.