ATLANTA — Justin Hawkins’ two-run home run in the eighth inning tied the score and Grayson Byrd’s three-run homer later in the frame gave Clemson the lead, as the Tigers overcame a four-run deficit in its 11-7 victory over No. 11 Georgia Tech at Russ Chandler Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Clemson head coach Monte Lee spoke to The Clemson Insider following the Tigers’ win.