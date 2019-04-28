Tigers rally to beat Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — Clemson avoided the program’s longest conference losing streak in history when it rallied to score six runs in the top of eight inning to beat No. 11 Georgia Tech, 11-7, Sunday at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta.

The win was just the Tigers’ second in the last 12 games and ended a nine-game losing streak in the Atlantic Coast Conference, which matched the mark tied by the 2017 team.

The Tigers’ rally was overshadowed by home-plate umpire Derek Mollica, who threw out two pitchers and both head coaches after the eighth inning.

He tossed Clemson pitcher Sam Weatherly following a strikeout to end the eighth inning. Weatherly was celebrating after recording a big strikeout to end the inning when he got tossed.

Georgia Tech pitcher Keyton Gibson was then tossed in the top of the ninth after he hit Bryce Teodosio on a two-out pitch. Tech head coach Danny Hall was also ejected when he came out and argued Gibson’s ejection.

Mollica then threw out Clemson pitcher Holt Jones when he hit Waddell on his first pitch and then Clemson head coach Monte Lee after Lee came out to argue Jones’ ejection.

Clemson (27-18, 12-12 ACC) got the victory Sunday thanks to a six-run eighth inning. The Tigers had six of their 14 overall hits in the eighth, including a two-run home run from Justin Hawkins and then a three-run bomb to dead-centerfield by Grayson Byrd with two outs.

The Tigers also got a two-out run single from Bryce Hawkins in the eighth that gave them their 11-7 lead.

The Yellow Jackets had an 7-5 advantage heading into the eighth inning, but two doubles and two home runs later and Clemson had control of the game.

Georgia Tech (30-14, 15-9 ACC) scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 5-1 lead thanks to a three-run homer from Tristin English, a solo shot from Barton Radcliff. The Yellow Jackets also scored on a fielding error by the Tigers.

Clemson got back in the game with a two-run third inning when Jordan Greene singled through left side with two outs to score Sam Hall and Logan Davidson. The Greene hit made the score 5-3 at the time.

However, the Yellow Jackets answered with a two-run inning of their own to extend their lead to 7-3. For the second time in the game they hit back-to-back home runs, this time Kyle McCann joined English with solo home runs to lead off the third inning.

The Tigers scored one run in the fourth inning when Davidson tripled down the right field line to score Hall, who had singled with two outs to keep the inning alive for Davidson.

Trailing, 7-4, Clemson added another run in the bottom of the seventh inning when Byrd doubled home Davidson with one out. Davidson singled to right field the batter before.

Wilkie opened the scoring on Sunday with a two-out single to centerfield in the top of the first inning to score Hall.

Davidson led Clemson with a 3-for-4 afternoon at the plate, while Byrd drove in four runs on two hits in five at-bats. Greene had two hits and two RBIs, as did Justin Hawkins. Hall and Wilkie each had two hits and one RBI. Davidson had an RBI as well.

With the win, Clemson avoided the sweep from the Yellow Jackets and will get the next six days off before hosting Gardner-Webb next Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.