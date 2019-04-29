Clemson lands commitment from transfer guard

Clemson lands commitment from transfer guard

The Clemson basketball program and head coach Brad Brownell landed a commitment from Fordham transfer guard Nick Honor on Monday.

Honor (5-10, 190) announced the news via Twitter.

“I would like to thank the Fordham community and coaches for giving me the opportunity to play college basketball,” he wrote. “After the event occurred with my Mom I knew it was time to move closer to family and home. With that being said, I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career under Coach Brownell at Clemson University.”

As a freshman last season, Honor averaged 15.3 points, 3.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 37.3 percent from the field and 33.2 percent from 3-point range.

A native of Orlando, Fla., Honor played high school basketball at Lake Highland Prep. He was named the 5A Player of the Year in 2018 and scored over 2,000 points in his high school career.

Honor has three years of eligibility remaining but will have to sit out a season first due to NCAA transfer rules.

 

