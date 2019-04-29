Elite 2021 QB high on Clemson

Clemson has made a great early impression on Brock Vandagriff, one of the top quarterback prospects in the class of 2021.

The sophomore from Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian School most recently visited Clemson in early March and came away very impressed by the Tigers.

“It’s one of the best visits I’ve been on,” Vandagriff told The Clemson Insider at The Opening Regional combine near Charlotte on Sunday. “Just a great family environment from all the coaches. Everyone took great quality time with me. We had lunch with about four coaches. My whole family, my mom loved it. It was a great visit.”

One of the highlights of the visit for Vandagriff was getting to meet Clemson star quarterback, and fellow Peach State native, Trevor Lawrence.

“He’s a great kid,” Vandagriff said. “Pretty quiet dude. Looks like he keeps his head down and does his work, so I like that about him.”

Vandagriff (6-3, 200) keeps in touch with Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, who is planning to visit Vandagriff’s school to watch him work out during the spring evaluation period, which began April 15 and goes through May 31.

“Coach Streeter, I call him probably about once a week, and he said he’s probably going to come by in the spring once or twice,” Vandagriff said.

Prior to visiting Clemson last month, Vandagriff made his way to campus for the Louisville game at Death Valley last November. He also threw at the Dabo Swinney Camp one day last summer and said he intends to do so again this summer.

“I’ll probably throw at four or five schools, and those four or five schools are in the game,” he said.

Vandagriff has an impressive list of 20-plus offers that includes Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, NC State, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and others.

A few schools are starting to stand out to Vandagriff at this point in his recruiting process.

“Definitely Oklahoma is probably the main,” he said. “But then Clemson as well, Auburn is good, Florida and Georgia.”

Vandagriff is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback and No. 34 overall prospect in the 2021 class. As a sophomore last season, he passed for 3,190 yards and 28 touchdowns while rushing for over 1,000 yards and 23 more scores.