In-depth with Mitchell Mayes at The Opening Charlotte

Clemson commit Mitchell Mayes was a standout performer in The Opening Regional in the Charlotte area on Sunday.

Following an impressive showing at the combine, the four-star offensive lineman from Raleigh (N.C.) Leesville Road earned an invitation to participate in The Opening Finals, where a number of the nation’s top prospects will compete this summer in Frisco, Texas.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Mayes at The Opening Charlotte and spoke with the future Tiger about his combine performance, Clemson’s special 2020 recruiting class, who he is trying to recruit for the Tigers and much more.

Watch our interview with Mayes on TCITV:

