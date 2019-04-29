Instant Replay: Clemson 11, No. 11 Georgia Tech 7

The Clemson Insider looks back at Clemson’s 11-7 comeback win at No. 11 Georgia Tech on Sunday afternoon at Russ Chandler Stadium.

What happened?

The Tigers (27-18, 12-12 ACC) took an early lead with an unearned run on a RBI single by Kyle Wilkie in the top of the first. The Yellow Jackets (30-14, 15-9 ACC) stormed back with five runs on four hits in the bottom of the frame for a 5-1 lead. Clemson cut the lead to 5-3 in the third as the infielders lost a ball in the sun and allowed Jordan Greene to pick up a two-run single. Georgia Tech hit back-to-back homers to start off the bottom of the frame and extend their lead back to 7-3. The Tigers chipped away from there scoring a run in the fourth on a RBI triple by Logan Davidson and a run in the seventh on a Grayson Byrd RBI double to cut the deficit to 7-5. The Clemson offense exploded in the eighth inning as Justin Hawkins tied the game with a two-run, opposite field homer and Byrd would follow with a two-out, three-run homer to give the Tigers a 10-7 lead. Bryar Hawkins drove in a run on a RBI single later in the inning to extend the Clemson lead to 11-7 and the Tigers held on to salvage the final game of the weekend series.

Game-Changing Moment:

Like the rest of the weekend, the game had a couple of big momentum swings. The Yellow Jackets had the early momentum with a five-run first inning, the teams traded runs in the third, and Clemson chipped away in the middle innings before grabbing the lead late in the game during the eighth inning. Greene got things going in the eighth as he fouled off several pitches before doubling to start the frame and Justin Hawkins followed with his opposite field homer to tie the game. After a pitching change and two quick outs, the Tigers were at it again as Sam Hall singled and Davidson drew a walk to set up Byrd’s three-run homer. Wilkie kept things going with a double in the gap and Bryar Hawkins capped off the inning with a RBI single as Clemson plated six runs on six hits to claim the lead.

What went right?

The Tiger offense just kept rolling, tallying 11 runs on 15 hits in the contest. Davidson had a team-leading three hits while Hall, Byrd, Wilkie, Greene, and Justin Hawkins each had two hits. Byrd drove in four runs while Greene and Justin Hawkins had two RBI each. All nine starters reached base at least once as six players scored a run and six players drove in a run. After some recent struggles, the bullpen was outstanding as they allowed two runs over 8.1 innings and no runs after the third inning. Travis Marr led the charge, tossing 4.1 scoreless innings to earn his second win of the season. Clemson showed great toughness, fighting back to win the game, and the defense played a big part as they turned four double plays to end innings (including three straight innings in the fourth, fifth, and sixth).

What went wrong?

The Tigers got off to a very tough start as six of the first eight batters reached base en route to a five-run inning. Clemson had some trouble with the long ball, allowing four homers, and they also hit three batters which led to some tense moments late in the game as five total people (three Tigers) were ejected from the game starting at the end of the eighth inning. Sam Weatherly was ejected as he celebrated a strikeout to end the eighth and Holt Jones was ejected at the start of the ninth on a HBP, which also led to an ejection for Head Coach Monte Lee.