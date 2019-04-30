5-star Uiagalelei gives the latest

Five-star D.J. Uiagalelei, the nation’s No. 1 quarterback, is done with college visits and closing in on his commitment decision.

The Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco star made a visit to Clemson for the spring game in early April, then traveled to Oregon for its spring game on April 20.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Uiagalelei to get the latest following his trip to Oregon.

“It was good. I liked it at Oregon. I had a good time,” he said. “I like the atmosphere over there. I know a lot of players over there, and I like the offense over there.”

One of the best parts of the visit for Uiagalelei was getting to meet former Oregon quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Jeremiah Masoli, two players that he grew up idolizing and shares Polynesian heritage with.

“That was amazing to get to meet them,” he said. “That was great. That was awesome getting to meet them.”

Uiagalelei has spoken with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and other members of the Tigers’ coaching staff since he was at Oregon.

“I’ve been able to talk to Coach Dabo,” Uiagalelei said. “He’s a great guy. Definitely, Coach Dabo’s a really cool person. It would be really cool to play for him.”

Uiagalelei told TCI that Oregon was his final visit, and he will announce his college choice “sometime in May.”

What is the message from Clemson’s staff to Uiagalelei as he gets ready to make his commitment?

“Just the same message they’ve had the whole process,” he said. “That I would be a really good fit for them.”

Oregon has tried to sell Uiagalelei on the fact that he could go there and start as a freshman, while he would have to sit behind Trevor Lawrence for a year if he were to choose Clemson.

Uiagalelei said he is taking the respective QB situations into account, but it isn’t the most important factor in his decision.

“I’m more about the best fit for me – if that means I’m coming in and starting day one or I have to compete for a job,” he said. “It doesn’t really matter to me, it’s just the best fit for me.”

So, what is Uiagalelei looking at the most as he weighs his options?

“Just everything from football to life outside of football to faith and just the comfort level, and letting me play both sports (football and baseball),” he said.

Uiagalelei, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class regardless of position per Rivals, wants to announce his commitment on ESPN but isn’t sure yet whether that will happen.