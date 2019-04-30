Clemson checks in on 4-star Carolina DE

Clemson’s coaching staff began hitting the road last week to kick off its spring evaluation period travels. One of the stops the Tigers made was to check in on a 2021 prospect from the Carolinas that is on their radar.

Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie drew a school visit from Clemson area recruiter Mike Reed early last week, while defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall is expected to watch him work out later this spring.

Ritzie (6-5, 245), a four-star prospect per 247Sports, was one of the notable performers in The Opening Regional combine in the Charlotte area on Sunday and spoke with The Clemson Insider there.

“It was great. I wasn’t expecting it,” Ritzie said of being paid a visit by Reed. “He just came through… He’s a great guy.”

Ritzie could not have a conversation with Reed at his school due to NCAA rules, but the two have been in contact over the phone.

“I spoke to the coach recently,” Ritzie said. “I reached out to him. He’s a great guy. He was just telling me about their program and stuff like that, the school, all that. It’s just good.”

Ritzie had a chance to check out the Tigers during last season when he visited Death Valley for the game against South Carolina.

“Great, amazing visit. That’s all I can say,” he said. “It was just a great atmosphere. Live, loud… That’s all I can really say.”

Ritzie is planning a return trip to Clemson but isn’t sure exactly when he will make it back to campus.

“Soon,” he said. “I might either go next month or probably football season.”

Ritzie received his first offer from Duke in January. Since then, he has collected Power Five offers from NC State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Virginia and Syracuse.

It’s early in the process for Ritzie and his recruitment is wide open right now.

“I wouldn’t say any schools (are standing out), but I like all the schools that are showing interest,” he said.

Ritzie has visited Virginia Tech, Duke and South Carolina this spring and said he doesn’t have any more trips planned for the time being. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 7 prospect from North Carolina, No. 9 strong-side defensive end and No. 120 overall prospect in the class of 2021.