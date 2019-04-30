How Phillips became a Clemson Man

Feature

By: and |

The Clemson Insider sat down with former Clemson Athletic Director Terry Don Phillips earlier this week in our new TCI studios in Clemson.

Phillips discussed the first time he came to Clemson as a young football coach at Virginia Tech and the lasting impression Clemson and its fan base had on him. From that point on, he knew he always wanted to work at Clemson.

This is Part 1 of a four part series with Phillips.

