Top Peach State QB talks Clemson, recruitment

Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian School’s Brock Vandagriff is one of the best prospects in the Peach State and a highly regarded quarterback in the class of 2021.

Vandagriff (6-3, 200) competed in The Opening Regional in the Charlotte area on Sunday and scored in the 99th percentile of all athletes tested at the combine. Vandagriff clocked in at 4.69 seconds in the 40-yard dash, recorded a vertical jump of 36.9 inches and had a power ball throw of 38 feet.

The Clemson Insider was on hand for The Opening Charlotte Regional and caught up with Vandagriff there about his recruitment, recent visit to Clemson, where the Tigers stand and a number of other topics. Watch our interview with the stud signal-caller on TCITV: