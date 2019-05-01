2021 RB establishing a solid relationship with Elliott

Travis Etienne continues to carry the running game for Clemson but it’s always imperative that every recruiting class contains at least one solid back.

2018 back Lyn-J Dixon showed flashes of brilliance last season, and incoming freshmen Chez Mellusi and Michel Dukes will add much needed depth to a squad that lost Adam Choice to graduation and Tavien Feaster to the transfer market.

With a couple of backs in the conversation for 2020, including Demarkcus Bowman and Daniyel Ngata, let’s take a look ahead at a 2021 prospect.

Cornelius (N.C.) Hough running back Evan Pryor has yet to receive an offer from the Tigers, but told The Clemson Insider that he discussed the possibility of one with co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott in recent months. Pryor visited Clemson for the spring game on April 6.

“Coach Elliott and I have known each other for bit,” Pryor said. “The last I talked with him was at the spring game… He just said if I keep my head down and do good in school and grind, (an offer) will come.”

Pryor also mentioned that his relationship foundation with Elliott is very strong at this point.

“It’s really good,” he said. “He always makes sure I’m on top of my stuff and that I stay hungry.”

The No. 6 running back in the 2021 class said he plans on getting back in contact with Clemson’s coaching staff sometime in May and doesn’t have any upcoming visits planned.

Pryor still has plenty of time to explore his recruitment, but did say that there is one big thing about Clemson that really stands out to him at this point.

“A trip to the national championship every year is what stands out to me,” he said.

Other than the Tigers, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound Pryor is high on Oregon, Georgia, Penn State and Ohio State at this point in his recruitment.