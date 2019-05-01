5-star DT recaps visit to Clemson

This past weekend, Clemson played host to one of the top-rated defensive tackles in the class of 2021.

Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley’s Payton Page, a five-star prospect per the 247Sports Composite, visited Clemson on Friday with family members and a teammate.

“It went really well,” Page told TCI. “I had a really fun time with Coach (Todd) Bates, Coach (Dabo) Swinney and Coach (Brent) Venables. I got to meet some of the players, I got to visit some of the dorms and I got to put on some of their gear.”

Page was able to meet Clemson defensive tackles Tyler Davis and Darnell Jefferies as well as running back Travis Etienne.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound sophomore was shown around campus by director of on-campus recruiting Tyler Clements and defensive player development coach Miguel Chavis. Page enjoyed spending time with Bates, Venables and Swinney as well.

According to Page, the coaches talked about how they see him fitting in the team’s defensive scheme, as a 3-technique tackle. But their conversations weren’t just limited to football.

“The message I got from them was really what everyone that I met has said,” Page said. “I won’t just leave Clemson a better football player, but everything they are going to teach me will help me to be a better man.”

Page’s impressive offer list includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State and Tennessee, among others.

What is Page looking for in a school as he goes through the recruiting process?

“Who treats me like home, whoever treats me like family,” he said.

Page also made a visit to Clemson last December and said he plans to return in June.

As a sophomore last season, Page posted 80 total tackles including 26 for loss and 10 sacks. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 defensive tackle and No. 6 overall prospect in the class of 2021.