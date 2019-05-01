Phillips knew right away Swinney was special

It was an August practice in 2003 when former Clemson athletic director Terry Don Phillips knew there was something special about the Tigers’ new wide receivers’ coach.

In The Clemson Insider’s Clemson’s Finest series, Phillips describes the first time he saw Dabo Swinney coach in person and what an impression the young coach made on him.

A former football coach himself, Phillips describes how he saw the signs that Swinney was head coaching material and how it all let up to him taking a chance on the young wide receivers coach from Pelham, Ala., five years later.