Radakovich updates Smith investigation

FLORENCE, S.C. — Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said prior to Thursday’s Prowl & Growl event at the Florence Center in Florence they are still working through the investigation involving the comments from men’s assistant basketball coach Steve Smith.

Radakovich says the athletic department hopes to have the situation resolved sooner rather than later.

“I don’t want to put a timeline on it because there are factors that we are working through right now,” he said. “But, believe me, I’d like it to be sooner rather than later.”

The Clemson athletic director was asked if he got any updates on what Smith meant about his comments regrading the football program when he was videoed by an FBI wiretap speaking to convicted felon Christian Dawkins in July of 2017.

“I have talked to him, but it is a personnel matter and I am really not going to go any further on that,” Radakovich.

Smith told Dawkins, which was heard during Dawkins’ federal trial last week in New York, “That is why football is so successful, is if you do it and use resources at Clemson, like you can really keep everything tight.”

Radakovich met with Smith and his representatives on Wednesday afternoon. Smith was taken off the road last week and has not been allowed to recruit.

Smith and the rest of the men’s basketball coaches were supposed to have their contracts renewed last Friday, but Radakovich took them off the agenda. Their contracts expired on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the athletic director said the coaches’ contracts will be renewed at the next BOT meetings, which is in July.

“Like all of us, we are at-will employees,” Radakovich said.