Swinney talks about Steve Smith's comments

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Clemson Insider caught up with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney at Thursday night’s Prowl & Growl in Florence, S.C.
Watch Swinney discuss his reaction to Steve Smith’s comments that were brought up in federal court last week.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said prior to Thursday’s Prowl & Growl event at the Florence Center in Florence they are still working through the investigation involving (…)
FLORENCE, S.C. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says he was disappointed with the comments assistant men’s basketball coach Steve Smith made about his football program, which came out during (…)
Clemson four-star offensive line commit Mitchell Mayes showed out at The Opening Regional combine in the Charlotte area last weekend and earned an invite to The Opening Finals in the process. The Clemson (…)
Clemson’s coaching staff hit the road last week to begin scouting prospects with the spring evaluation period underway. One of the first stops the Tigers made on the recruiting trail was to see the No. (…)
When Christian Wilkins saw the picture of his attempted celebration with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after Miami picked him with the No. 13 overall pick in last week’s NFL Draft, he noticed his (…)
Six Clemson programs were honored for outstanding academic achievement as part of the NCAA Academic Performance Public Recognition Awards. Baseball, football, men’s cross country, women’s golf, women’s (…)
ACC teams went 14-3 (.824) against out-of-conference competition on the week to move to a combined record of 219-83 (.725) in non-conference action on the season. Louisville (4-0) and Miami (FL) (…)
Former Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is ready to show New York Giants fans he is the same guy who dominated offensive centers and guards back when he was a freshman at Clemson. As a freshman (…)
Two recruiting cycles ago, Clemson signed four-star linebacker Jake Venables, the son of Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables, as part of the 2018 class. Fast forward to the 2020 cycle, and the Tigers (…)
Five-star Clemson target D.J. Uiagalelei, the nation’s top-ranked quarterback, has set his commitment date. The Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco standout tweeted Wednesday night that he will announce his (…)