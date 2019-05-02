Wilkins ready to serve his teammates, Miami

When Christian Wilkins saw the picture of his attempted celebration with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after Miami picked him with the No. 13 overall pick in last week’s NFL Draft, he noticed his vertical.

“Look at that vert,” he said to the Miami media as he recalled his reaction to the picture. “I showed off my athleticism just a little bit. I hope Dolphins’ fans, and everybody saw a little bit of my athleticism.”

If they watched Wilkins at Clemson, Miami fans should know a little bit about what the defensive tackle can do. Wilkins did almost everything during his time at Clemson, which is why Miami selected him in the first place.

At one point or another in his Clemson career, Wilkins played all four positions on the defensive line. He also played running back, caught a couple of passes, scored touchdowns and was even a blocker in goal line situations.

The three-time First-Team All-American started on punt-team coverage, extra points and field goals. He always wants to be on the field.

“For a guy that big to do that many things on the defensive line is rare,” said Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier.

For Wilkins, it’s normal.

On the defensive side, which is why the Dolphins drafted him, Wilkins had 250 tackles in his career at Clemson, including 41 tackles for loss and 16 sacks. He also broke up 16 passes and had 56 quarterback pressures in 59 games. Most importantly, he helped lead the Tigers win two national championships and four ACC titles.

He was also an Academic All-American and won the Campbell Trophy this past year as well.

“I just want everyone to know, the biggest thing about me, I just feel like I am essentially, and I don’t mean this in an arrogant way, but I am the total package,” Wilkins said. “I am someone who gives their all on the field and wants to be the best at what I do, but also the guy off the field that is going to try and do everything right, being an example and do everything to the best way I know how to serve my teammates and do everything I can and do everything I can for those guys around me.

“I feel like my purpose and my reasonability here on this earth, and in life, is to make everybody around me better and serve others.”

Wilkins says he is ready to get to work for the Dolphins, as he helps to try and turn around an organization that has not played for a Super Bowl title since 1984 or win a Super Bowl since the 1973 season.

As for now, he will get back to work as he moves to Miami to be with his new team. He is already off to a good start, by showing Dolphin fans how excited he is to be a Dolphin, in a moment he and Goodell will most likely never forget.

“He was kind of cowering, late reaction. It was pretty funny. It is something I will kind of remember forever. I’m sure he will not forget it, either,” Wilkins said.