4-star DE loved visit to Clemson

Recruiting

Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn four-star defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie, a highly regarded prospect in the class of 2021, competed in The Opening Charlotte regional combine last weekend.

Ritzie is on Clemson’s radar and recently received a school visit from his area recruiter for the Tigers, assistant coach Mike Reed. Ritzie attended the South Carolina game at Death Valley last season.

“Great, amazing visit. That’s all I can say,” Ritzie said. “It was just a great atmosphere. Live, loud… That’s all I can really say.”

The Clemson Insider caught up with Ritzie at The Opening about his recruitment, the visit to Clemson and more. Watch our interview with him on TCITV:

 

