Highly touted Texas DL ‘very interested’ in Clemson

Katy (Texas) Tompkins defensive end Tunmise Adeleye is touted as one of the top prospects in the 2021 class. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound sophomore has 20 scholarship offers from major programs around the country.

Clemson rarely offers underclassmen prospects, but Adeleye is on the program’s radar and drawing interest from the coaching staff.

“I have been in contact with Clemson a little bit,” Adeleye told TCI. “It’s hard for the coaching staff to communicate with me because I’m an underclassman but I have spoken with Coach (Todd) Bates. In addition, Coach (Brent) Venables, Coach (Da’Quan) Bowers and Coach (Lemanski) Hall all follow me on Twitter so I assume there is some level of interest.”

Adeleye is highly intrigued by Dabo Swinney’s program and what the Tigers have to offer. Clemson saw three of its former defensive linemen get selected in the first-round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and the program’s tradition of sending D-linemen to the league appeals to Adeleye.

“I am very interested in Clemson,” he said. “I believe in order to become the best you have to be developed by the best, and Clemson has recently had a rich crop of defensive line talent that have been developed into high draft picks. I believe this is a testament to the coaching ability of Coach Bates and Coach Hall.”

Looking ahead, Adeleye said he is planning to visit Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State and Miami this summer. Clemson would likely get a visit from Adeleye if the Tigers pull the trigger on an offer in the future.

“I would definitely love to visit Clemson but I don’t believe anything will materialize until a scholarship has been offered,” he said. “My father doesn’t like to visit schools that haven’t put anything ‘on the table’ as he likes to say.”

Adeleye’s offer list includes Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M, among others.

An offer from Clemson would make the Tigers a top contender for the top-50 national prospect in the 2021 cycle.

“My favorite schools as of right now are Alabama, Florida and Texas A&M,” he said. “Clemson would be at the top right next to Alabama if they were to offer.”

Adeleye said Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon and Arizona have all visited his school during the spring evaluation period so far.

As a sophomore last season, Adeleye tallied 53 total tackles including 11 for loss and eight sacks. He is ranked as the No. 6 strong-side defensive end and No. 47 overall prospect in his class.