Lee, 2 Tigers to serve suspensions

Clemson head coach Monte Lee is suspended for one game and pitchers Holt Jones and Sam Weatherly are suspended for four games each due to events that occurred in Clemson’s game at Georgia Tech on Sunday.

A warning was issued by an umpire to both teams in the fifth inning. Weatherly and Jones, who both entered the game after the seventh inning, were ejected in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively. Lee was automatically ejected as a result of the latter ejection.

NCAA rules state that when a pitcher is ejected, that pitcher must serve a four-game suspension. Also due to NCAA rules, Lee is suspended for one game.

—courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications