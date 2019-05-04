Davidson, Sharpe, Wilkie Postgame

Baseball

Kyle Wilkie and Logan Davidson both hit home runs for the Tigers as they defeated Gardner-Webb 10-2.  Davis Sharpe pitched 5.2 innings and only gave up three hits, two runs and two earned runs.

