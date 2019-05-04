Florida tight end hoping to impress Clemson

Camp season is just around the corner, and as it does each year, Clemson will welcome lots of prospects to campus for the Dabo Swinney Camp in the first two weeks of June.

One of the recruits planning to camp at Clemson is 2020 tight end Diego LaMonica from Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep.

LaMonica (6-5, 240) is looking to put on a good performance at the camp, impress the coaching staff and earn an offer from the Tigers in the process.

“I hope to show just how versatile of a tight end I am, playing in the backfield, playing attached, unattached, and that I can block, too,” he said.

LaMonica made a visit to Clemson for its junior day in March and then returned for the spring game in early April.

He has remained in contact with Clemson since the spring game, and tight ends coach Danny Pearman is planning to check out LaMonica at his school during the spring evaluation period.

“Still the same (message),” LaMonica said of what he has heard from the coaches. “They just want to see me at the camp.”

LaMonica mentioned South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Georgia as the schools he has been talking with the most of late.

Georgia, Auburn, UCF, USF, UNLV and Pittsburgh have all stopped by his school this spring, according to LaMonica, who is not in a hurry to narrow things down in his recruitment at this time.

“I’m still just really working on spring, just developing as a player,” he said. “I’ll probably do that maybe towards the summer.”

LaMonica said he currently has no timeline for his commitment decision. He wants to visit schools such as Georgia, LSU and Penn State moving forward.