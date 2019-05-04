Texas defensive end sees Clemson offer coming

The 2020 class is still loading up on the defensive line, but let’s take a look ahead to a top edge rusher in the 2021 class.

At 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, Hutto (Texas) product Landyn Watson already has the size of an incoming freshman defensive end, and he’s only a high school sophomore.

Watson told The Clemson Insider that he has been in contact Ohio State, Texas Tech, Alabama and TCU recently. He was last in contact with Clemson after his visit for the spring game.

“I talked to coach (Roderick) McDowell and he just talked about my visit and was saying that they wanted me there for camp in the summer or to visit,” he said.

Watson has yet to receive an offer from Clemson, but believes that one is in the works.

“They told me an offer is definitely coming and to trust the process,” he said.

Watson also told TCI that an offer would be a game changer for his recruitment, especially given Clemson’s recent success with the defensive line.

“It would mean a lot to me,” he said. “Definitely a blessing because they can go recruit another five-star, after having a five-star DT commit Bryan (Bresee), so it shows that they really want me. It feels like home when I’m there and I fit perfectly into their defensive scheme.”

Watson did mention that he is close with fellow in-state defensive end Tunmise Adeleye, whom the Tigers are also recruiting.

Other than Clemson, Watson feels Oklahoma State, TCU, Alabama and Ohio State are recruiting him hard right now.

Watson’s next step in his recruitment is to “break down a top 14-12 and a top 6-3.”

While he still has a couple years left in his recruitment, signs are pointing up for Watson, especially given that a Clemson offer appears to be in the works for him.

“They have a really good chance, as long as I feel wanted and a priority to them, they have a chance,” he said.

With Texas talent RJ Mickens committing to the Tigers’ 2020 class recently, Watson could be another great pickup from the Lone Star State in the next cycle.