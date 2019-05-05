Clemson's Finest: Leggett talks Wilhelm, early years at Clemson

Jack Leggett was one of the greatest coaches in all of college baseball, taking Clemson to six College World Series and to 21 NCAA Tournaments during his 22 seasons in Tigertown.

Along the way, the Hall of Fame coach won 955 of his 1,332 career wins at Clemson.

Leggett recently sat down with The Clemson Insider as part of our Clemson’s Finest series. In Part 1 of his four-part interview, Leggett talks about his early years at Clemson and his relationship with Hall of Fame head coach Bill Wilhelm. He also talks about his six CWS teams and all the great players he coached at Clemson.