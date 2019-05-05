In-depth on 5-star DJ Uiagalelei's historic commitment

Football

Sunday was another historic day for Clemson football. For the third time in the last four years the nation’s No. 1 quarterback has committed to the Tigers.

Robert and Gavin go in-depth on 5-star DJ Uiagalelei’s commitment.

 

