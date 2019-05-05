Instant Replay: Clemson 10, Gardner-Webb 2

The Clemson Insider looks back at Clemson’s 10-2 win over Gardner-Webb on Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

The Tigers (28-18) jumped to a quick lead in the first as Logan Davidson hit a one-out double and Kyle Wilkie hit a two-out, two-run homer down the left field line for a 2-0 lead. Clemson put the game away in the fifth inning with seven runs on six hits. Justin Hawkins drove in the first run on a RBI fielder’s choice before three straight RBI singles from Davis Sharpe, Bryce Teodosio, and Sam Hall while Davidson capped the inning with a three-run homer. The Runnin’ Bulldogs (19-23) put two runs on the scoreboard in the sixth to cut the lead to 9-2, but could get no closer as the Tigers added an insurance run in the eighth on a RBI single by Chad Fairey to give Clemson the 10-2 win.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed in the fifth inning. The first three Tigers reached as Wilkie and Bryar Hawkins singled and Jordan Greene drew a walk to load the bases and set up a big inning. Justin Hawkins brought a run in on a fielder’s choice before Clemson put together three straight RBI singles as Sharpe hit a ball thru the left side, Teodosio laid down a perfect bunt base hit, and Hall hit a single to left center. Following a pitching change, Davidson launched a three-run homer to give the Tigers seven runs on six hits in the frame.

What went right?

The Clemson offense kept rolling as they scored 10 runs on 13 hits. Nine different Tigers had a hit while seven different players drove in a run. Davidson had a team-high three hits and three RBI while Wilkie had two hits and two RBI and Bryar Hawkins had two hits. Clemson also drew twice as many walks (six) as they had strikeouts (three). Sharpe gave the Tigers a solid start, allowing two runs in 5.2 innings while Jackson Lindley, Keyshawn Askew, and Luke Summerfeld all had scoreless outings. Defensively, Clemson did not commit an error while also turning one double play.

What went wrong?

The Tigers played well, but did leave 11 runners stranded in the contest including loading the bases with only one out in the third and leaving them loaded. After the early lead, the offense did seem to go into a bit of a lull but broke out in a big way in the fifth.