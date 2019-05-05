Recruits react to 5-star Uiagalelei's commitment

Clemson entered Sunday with the nation’s top-ranked 2020 recruiting class, and the class officially added another big-time talent this afternoon when Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei announced his commitment to the Tigers.

After the country’s No. 1 quarterback went public with his decision, TCI reached out to a number of Clemson recruits for their reactions to Uiagalelei’s commitment. Check out what they had to say:

E.J. Williams, 4-star WR, Phenix City (Ala.) Central: “I thought he was going to Clemson the whole time to be honest, but it was a great move for him, this changes a lot.”

Clemson commit Sergio Allen, 4-star LB, Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County: “Been waiting for a long time, I’m glad everyone knows now. I’m excited to have him on board with us and I know we’re all ready to keep on recruiting!”

Clemson commit Mitchell Mayes, 5-star OL, Raleigh (N.C.) Leesville Road: “He’s silently been a part of the family for awhile and it is truly spectacular that it is official. Our class will go down in history as all-time great!”

Clemson commit R.J. Mickens, 4-star DB, Southlake (Texas) Carroll: “This is monumental for our class and we kinda knew going into this whole thing how everything was going to turn out and cannot be more excited.”

Clemson commit Walker Parks, 4-star OL, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass: “Insane!!! We wanted him bad and recruited him heavy and there’s no other QB recruit in the nation I’d want to go to war with! This OL isn’t gonna let anyone get after him! That’s our new priority, protect DJ.”

Clemson commit Kevin Swint, 4-star LB, Carrollton (Ga.): “This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, it was nothing new to us. We’ve all had a bond for a very long time now, but it’s finally official!!”

Clemson commit Paul Tchio, 4-star OL, Milton (Ga.): “I’m excited! I can’t wait to play with him and the rest of the commits! We’re building something really special.”

Clemson commit Bryn Tucker, 4-star OL, Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic: “We are building this program to the top. Everybody is my brother and we are making history. I’m smiling ear to ear right now from DJ’s commitment.”

Clemson commit John Williams, 4-star OL, Canton (Ga.) Creekview: “It’s unreal to think about it. Can’t wait to get to Clemson and work with these guys.”