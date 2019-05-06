5-star DE still has Clemson on his list

Clemson is still in the picture with five-star defensive end Desmond Evans, one of the country’s top prospects in the 2020 class.

The Sanford (N.C.) Lee County standout announced his top 10 schools last week, and the Tigers made the cut.

“Because it’s a great school all-around,” Evans told TCI, explaining why he put Clemson in his top group. “Great education and a lot of connections. And win games.”

Evans (6-6, 240) received an offer from Clemson last spring and returned to campus last summer during the Dabo Swinney Camp. The nation’s No. 3 overall prospect per ESPN says he is looking to visit again soon.

“Yessir but I have to find a date,” he said.

Along with Clemson, Evans included North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio State, Alabama, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, NC State, Florida and Duke in the top 10 that he released via Twitter on May 2, in no specific order.

Evans told TCI that he plans to make his decision either during or after his upcoming senior season. But for now, he is just glad to have trimmed down his long offer list to a certain group of schools he will focus on moving forward.

“I feel great,” he said. “It’s more a relief.”

According to Evans, the main factor in his decision will be which school he feels can develop him the best. As a junior, Evans tallied 69 tackles including 25 for loss and 12 sacks. He is rated as a five-star prospect by both ESPN and the 247Sports Composite, the latter of which ranks him as the No. 2 weak-side defensive end in the 2020 class.