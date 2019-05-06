5-star Uiagalelei explains what set Clemson apart from other schools

DJ Uiagalelei, the nation’s top-ranked quarterback, announced his commitment to Clemson on Sunday afternoon – about one month after silently committing to the Tigers while on campus for their spring game in early April.

Although he didn’t go public with his decision until Sunday, the five-star prospect from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco has known for quite some time that he wanted to be a Tiger.

In fact, Uiagalelei realized Clemson was the place for him when he was on campus for the first time in June 2018.

“I could just feel the Holy Spirit telling me that’s the place for me, where I should go to college at,” Uiagalelei told The Clemson Insider. “I didn’t commit until the spring game, but I knew in my heart since June, that’s where I wanted to go.”

Uiagalelei (6-4, 240) chose Clemson over Oregon and many other offers from major programs around the country.

According to the coveted recruit, one thing in particular set Clemson apart from the other schools pursuing him.

“For me, just seeing people talk about Jesus Christ — the coaching staff and coaches talking about it — and just the atmosphere that they have and the culture they bring with being open with Jesus and with their faith,” he said. “That’s big for me. I had never seen a college do that, and just seeing that, I knew that was the place for me.”

As you’d expect, Dabo Swinney and Clemson’s coaching staff were ecstatic when Uiagalelei informed them of his commitment.

“They were super excited,” Uiagalelei said. “They were turnt up. Coach Swinney was going crazy. … He started dancing and stuff.”

Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class is ranked No. 1 in the nation, and the collection of top-level talent the Tigers have assembled was another important factor in Uiagalelei’s decision.

“You want to play with the best people,” he said. “You want to play on the biggest stage, so having the best people on your team is the way to go. So, knowing that we could have the No. 1 class over there at Clemson was a big thing, too, and the players that wanted me to go to Clemson.”

“We’re going to have the best class ever,” he added. “No doubt about it.”

Now that his college announcement is behind him, Uiagalelei is looking forward to what the future holds and can’t wait to begin his career as a Tiger.

“I’m All In,” he said. “I’m ready to go.”