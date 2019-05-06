Clemson Baseball Weekly Wrap

After five days off for exams, Clemson split a home-and-home series with Gardner-Webb over the weekend.
Overall Record: 28-19
ACC Record: 12-12
Last Week: 1-1
|5/4
|Saturday
|Gardner-Webb
|W, 10-2
|5/5
|Sunday
|@ Gardner-Webb
|L, 7-9
Next Week:
|5/7
|Tuesday
|Presbyterian College (22-25)
|6:00PM
|5/8
|Wednesday
|The Citadel (10-36)
|6:00PM
|5/10
|Friday
|@ #16 NC State (37-12, 14-10 ACC)
|6:30PM
|5/11
|Saturday
|@ #16 NC State (37-12, 14-10 ACC)
|6:30PM
|5/12
|Sunday
|@ #16 NC State (37-12, 14-10 ACC)
|1:00PM
|Records as of Sunday, May 5.
NC State hosts Campbell on Tuesday.
TCI Hitter-of-the Week
Logan Davidson
The junior shortstop from Charlotte, NC earned his second straight, and third overall, hitter-of-the-week award after going 5-for-9 (.556) in two games last week. Davidson had three doubles, one homer, three RBI, four runs, and a walk with a .600 on-base percentage and a 1.222 slugging percentage.
Other hitters of note:
Jordan Greene: 3-for-7 (.429), 2 2B, 2 R, 3 BB, 1-1 SB
Grayson Byrd: 3-for-9 (.333), 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB
Kyle Wilkie: 3-for-10 (.300), 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 3 R
TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week
Owen Griffith
The junior righty from Aiken, SC earned his first pitcher-of-the-week award for his performance out of the bullpen at Gardner-Webb. In 2.2 innings, Griffith did not allow a run on one hit (.125 OBA) with no walks and four strikeouts (out of eight batters faced).
Other pitchers of note:
Jackson Lindley: 1.1 IP, 1 app, 0-0, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 HBP, .333 OBA
Carson Spiers: 1.0 IP, 1 app, 0-0, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K, .000 OBA
Luke Sommerfeld: 1.0 IP, 1 app, 0-0, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 K, .250 BA
Weekly Notes:
The Tigers outscored the competition 17-11 while outhitting their opponents .329 (25 hits) to .286 (20 hits). On the week, Clemson had eight doubles, two homers, nine walks, and two HBPs against 11 strikeouts while going 2-2 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 4.24 ERA, allowing 11 runs (eight earned) in 17.0 innings with four walks, two HBPs, and 21 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .986 clip, committing one error in 70 chances.