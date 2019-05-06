Clemson Baseball Weekly Wrap

After five days off for exams, Clemson split a home-and-home series with Gardner-Webb over the weekend.

Overall Record: 28-19 ACC Record: 12-12 Last Week: 1-1 5/4 Saturday Gardner-Webb W, 10-2 5/5 Sunday @ Gardner-Webb L, 7-9 Next Week: 5/7 Tuesday Presbyterian College (22-25) 6:00PM 5/8 Wednesday The Citadel (10-36) 6:00PM 5/10 Friday @ #16 NC State (37-12, 14-10 ACC) 6:30PM 5/11 Saturday @ #16 NC State (37-12, 14-10 ACC) 6:30PM 5/12 Sunday @ #16 NC State (37-12, 14-10 ACC) 1:00PM Records as of Sunday, May 5.

NC State hosts Campbell on Tuesday.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Logan Davidson

The junior shortstop from Charlotte, NC earned his second straight, and third overall, hitter-of-the-week award after going 5-for-9 (.556) in two games last week. Davidson had three doubles, one homer, three RBI, four runs, and a walk with a .600 on-base percentage and a 1.222 slugging percentage.

Other hitters of note:

Jordan Greene: 3-for-7 (.429), 2 2B, 2 R, 3 BB, 1-1 SB

Grayson Byrd: 3-for-9 (.333), 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB

Kyle Wilkie: 3-for-10 (.300), 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 3 R

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Owen Griffith

The junior righty from Aiken, SC earned his first pitcher-of-the-week award for his performance out of the bullpen at Gardner-Webb. In 2.2 innings, Griffith did not allow a run on one hit (.125 OBA) with no walks and four strikeouts (out of eight batters faced).

Other pitchers of note:

Jackson Lindley: 1.1 IP, 1 app, 0-0, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 HBP, .333 OBA

Carson Spiers: 1.0 IP, 1 app, 0-0, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K, .000 OBA

Luke Sommerfeld: 1.0 IP, 1 app, 0-0, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 K, .250 BA

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers outscored the competition 17-11 while outhitting their opponents .329 (25 hits) to .286 (20 hits). On the week, Clemson had eight doubles, two homers, nine walks, and two HBPs against 11 strikeouts while going 2-2 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 4.24 ERA, allowing 11 runs (eight earned) in 17.0 innings with four walks, two HBPs, and 21 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .986 clip, committing one error in 70 chances.