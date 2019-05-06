Leggett: 'There has never been any closure' from Clemson

Hall of Fame baseball coach Jack Leggett recently sat down with The Clemson Insider for a four-part interview about his 22 years in Tigertown and what they meant to him.

In Part 2 of this Clemson’s Finest series, Leggett opens up about his final two seasons at Clemson and how he felt misled and how he was shocked when athletic director Dan Radakovich told him they were going in a different direction.

The Hall of Fame coach is still disappointed how the athletic department has not acknowledged his 22 teams at Doug Kingsmore Stadium and all that they accomplished as a program.

Leggett won 955 games during his 22-year career as Clemson’s head coach. In those 22 seasons, he took the Tigers to six College World Series, nine Super Regionals and won two ACC Tournament Championships.

He also had two teams finish as national semifinalist–the only two times that has happened in the program’s history–and won three ACC Regular Season Championships and two Atlantic Division titles.

Leggett had six teams win at least 51 games, while 10 others won 40 or more games during his illustrious career.