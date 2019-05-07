Byrd, Wilkie discuss loss to PC

Grayson Byrd went 3-for-5 with a home run, while Kyle Wilkie also had a 3-for-5 night at the plate for Clemson. However, none of it was enough as Presbyterian rallied to beat the Tigers 8-7 Tuesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

The Tigers (28-20) finished the game with 12 hits, the sixth straight game they recorded six hits. The seven runs also marked the sixth straight game in which they have accomplished that feat.

Unfortunately, Clemson is 2-4 in those six games. The Tigers also fell to 1-3 against teams from the Big South.