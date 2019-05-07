Clemson adds All-Rookie transfer guard

Clemson University men’s basketball added Fordham transfer guard Nick Honor, announced by head coach Brad Brownell.

“We are excited to welcome Nick to our program,” said Brownell. “He is a competitive guard who shoots the ball well with range and will certainly add depth to our backcourt. He comes from a basketball family and as such, has a very good basketball IQ and feel for the game.”

Honor, a 5-foot, 10-inch point guard, recently completed his freshman season. He appeared in all 32 games for Fordham, averaging 36.1 minutes per contest. He led the Rams in scoring (15.3 points per game) and finished 37.3 percent from the floor, 33.2 percent from distance, including an impressive 81.6 percent from the foul line.

Honor netted 20+ points on five different occasions, including a season-high 30 points against Rutgers. His 70 made 3-pointers last season stands 14th all-time for a single season in Fordham history.

Prior to the Atlantic-10 Conference tournament, Honor was named to the 2019 Atlantic-10 All-Rookie team. He became the first Ram to earn All-Rookie honors since 2016 and just the 11th in program history. He finished the season as the highest scoring freshman in the league.

His best game for the Rams came at home against Rutgers when Honor posted a season-high 30 points on 10-for-17 shooting from the floor, while knocking down 5-of-7 from distance. Honor made at least three 3-pointers in a game on 13 occasions, including a season-high six in a 23-point performance against St. Bonaventure.

Aside from his Atlantic-10 merits, Honor was named Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association (MBWA) Rookie of the Year.

Prior to his time at Fordham, Honor graduated from Lake Highland Prep in his hometown of Orlando, Fla. In 2018 he was named the 5A Player of the Year and was also named First Team All-Area. As a senior, Honor averaged 19.6 points per game and made 85.0 percent of his free throws en route to finishing his career as a 2,000-point scorer.

As a junior, he helped the Lake Highland Prep Highlanders to a 15-win season, averaging 21.3 points and 3.0 assists, while shooting 36% from behind the arc and making 85 3-pointers. He earned Third Team All-Central Florida honors by the Orlando Times-Sentinel.

Honor was a member of “Each 1 Teach 1 United” in the summer of 2016, averaging 12.0 points and 4.6 assists per game, helping the squad earn a spot in the Peach Jam EYBL Championships where they finished a perfect 5-0.