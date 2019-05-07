Clemson was a ‘no-brainer’ for new transfer

On Monday, head coach Brad Brownell and the Clemson basketball program landed what they hope will be a big addition to the 2019-20 roster in Tulsa graduate transfer guard Curran Scott. The Edmond, Okla., native announced his transfer decision and commitment to the Tigers on Twitter.

Scott (6-4, 208) made a visit to Clemson this past weekend. He was AAU teammates with former Clemson forward Elijah Thomas and has a relationship with former Clemson guard Tanner Smith as well.

“I was looking for an opportunity where I felt like I could make a big impact, and wanted to go to a place that was a successful program,” Scott told The Clemson Insider. “So, I think Clemson is a really good fit in both those areas.

“I know a couple guys who have played at Clemson over the past couple years, and coaches who know the staff at Clemson and they were very high on them. And then obviously getting out there and being able to see the facilities and the campus and everything, it was a no-brainer for me at the end of the day.”

Scott chose to play his final year of eligibility at Clemson over Cal and Colorado State. Having graduated from Tulsa this month, he will be eligible to play immediately in 2019-20.

“I was contacted when I decided to transfer probably by about 40 schools all over. Those were the three that I kind of settled on,” Scott said. “I visited Cal last week and then visited Clemson at the end of the week. I had a visit to Colorado State set up, but after my Clemson visit, I felt good about the situation and I decided to commit.”

Scott began his career at Charlotte in 2015-16 before transferring to Tulsa in order to be closer to home.

A two-year letterwinner at Tulsa, Scott averaged 7.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in 63 games over two seasons, and scored in double-figures 20 times for the Golden Hurricanes. Last season, he averaged 8.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per game while making 41 shots from 3-point range and shooting nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc.

Clemson is tasked with replacing its top three scorers from a season ago in Marcquise Reed, Thomas and Shelton Mitchell, and Scott believes he can help the Tigers fill that void.

“I think they expect me to come in and bring experience and bring shooting. That was something they were looking for, and I think I can bring both those things,” Scott said. “And also, at this point, I’m the only senior on the roster. So, I think experience and the ability to shoot and score the ball are two big things that I’ll be able to bring.”