Coveted 2021 receiver has high interest in ‘Wide Receiver U’

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott hit the recruiting trail in the Sunshine State last week to check on some of the state’s top prospects during the spring evaluation period.

One of those that drew a visit from Scott was Seffner (Fla.) Armwood wide receiver Agiye Hall (6-3, 185), a highly sought-after recruit in the 2021 class who already owns over 30 college offers.

Scott stopped by Hall’s school last Wednesday.

“It meant a lot,” Hall told The Clemson Insider. “It showed that they’re very interested in me and really interested to see if I’m able to be recruited on their team.”

Scott is still targeting a select few receivers in the 2020 class, but Hall is a legitimate offer candidate for the Tigers when they turn the page to 2021 wideouts.

Hall reached out to Scott following last week’s visit.

“Right after that practice, I called Coach Scott just to speak with him a little bit,” Hall said. “They don’t really offer 2021’s until after June, and they said they’re really interested in me. He liked the way I practiced and the way I looked, and he said I am going to be the first one they offer in 2021.”

The interest between Clemson and Hall is certainly mutual. As you’d expect, the program’s “Wide Receiver U” label and rich tradition of producing NFL receivers carries high appeal with Hall.

“Wide Receiver U is a big part,” he said. “My dream is to go to the NFL, and I feel like to go to a team that produces wide receivers and I’m a wide receiver, that would mean a lot.”

According to Hall, he is planning a couple of visits to Tigertown this summer.

“I’m going to go twice for a camp and a for a regular (unofficial) visit,” he said.

So far this spring, Hall has visited Florida a couple of times as well as Miami, FSU, South Carolina, Virginia, Oregon and Washington.

Hall recently received an invitation to play in the 2021 All-American Bowl following his senior season and said he wants to make his commitment there. As a sophomore last season, Hall posted 47 catches for 878 yards and 10 touchdowns.