Once again, pitching lets the Tigers down

For the sixth straight game Tuesday, Clemson scored at least seven runs and had at least 12 hits. Unfortunately for the Tigers, they lost for the fourth time in those six games.

Clemson got three hits from Grayson Byrd and Kyle Wilkie and totaled 12 overall as eight different players in the lineup record at least one base hit. However, once again, it’s pitching could not finish the job. Presbyterian totaled 11 hits, including the game-winner from Jimmy Marcelli in the top of the seventh inning as the Blue Hose beat the Tigers 8-7 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Clemson fell to 1-3 against teams from the Big South.

“It was another tough loss for us tonight,” Clemson head coach Monte Lee said. “Offensively, we have been scoring runs, but we struggled again with our pitching. The bottom line is we just need to get deeper into the ball game.

“The guys are wearing it pretty hard. They are competing as hard as they can. It has just been tough.”

The Tigers (28-20) did load the bases with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning on three walks, but Byrd grounded out to short to end the threat.

“I felt like the eighth inning was my fault,” Lee said.

Clemson tied things up at 2 in the bottom of the second inning when Bryce Teodosio sent a 3-1 offering from Presbyterian pitcher Austin Paradis to deep left field. The sophomore’s home run, his ninth of the year, scored Michael Green who walked with two outs.

Grayson Byrd cut the Presbyterian lead to one run in the bottom of the third inning when he took a 2-2 pitch from Paradis to right field. The solo shot cut the PC lead to 4-3 for Clemson.

The long ball was Byrd’s ninth of the season and his 41 RBI.

Clemson continued with the long ball in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jordan Greene opened the inning with a home run to left field that just cleared the glove of Presbyterian left fielder Matt Burke. Justin Hawkins then followed with a deep home run to centerfield that just missed the television camera man and was just left of the 390-sign.

It was Clemson’s fourth home run of the game.

The back-to-back homers gave the Tigers a 5-4 lead. They finally ran off Paradis after Michael Green singled up the middle and Bryce Teodosio walked.

Sam Hall made the score 6-4 with a sac fly to right field to easily score Green from third.

“We kept fighting back,” Lee said.

Clemson led 6-4 after four innings.

The Blue Hose (23-25) rallied to take the lead in the top of the seventh inning thanks to a two-run home run from Marcelli. The home run to left field gave the Tigers an 8-6 lead.

“We are just giving up a lot of runs and that has been the toughest part,” Lee said. “We have had a lot of tough luck, but we have to do a better job of executing.”

They tied the game earlier in the inning when Jonathan White scored on a pass ball. Their fifth run came in the sixth inning when Matt Burke doubled down the right field line to score Garrett Jones.

Presbyterian got two-runs in the first inning on an RBI single from Ashby Smith and a fielder’s choice from Marcelli to plate the second run.

After Clemson tied the game on Teodosio’s two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning, Cook put PC back in front with a 2-run single up the middle with one out in the top of third inning.

Clemson hosts The Citadel Wednesday at 6 p.m.