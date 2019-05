Clemson scored seven runs and had 12 hits in Tuesday’s game against Presbyterian, but it was not enough as the Blue Hose rallied for three runs in the seventh inning to down the Tigers, 8-7, at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

“I felt like we competed really hard tonight, but again, we are just giving up too many runs,” Clemson head coach Monte Lee said. “We gave up a big inning in the seventh and we had three innings where we gave up multiple runs.”

Watch Lee’s post-game interview on TCITV.