Tigers host Blue Hose for Midweek Contest

Clemson (28-19) welcomes Presbyterian College (22-25) to Doug Kingsmore Stadium today at 6:00PM in a game that was added to the schedule after a rainout earlier in the season.
The Series
|Meetings:
|86 (first met in 1906)
|Series Record:
|Clemson leads 64-22
|Record at Clemson:
|Clemson leads 39-9 (Clemson leads 7-2 at DKS)
|Last Meeting(s):
|Clemson won 14-4 at DKS in 2018
|vs. Lee:
|Lee leads 3-0 (CU: 2-0; CofC: 1-0)
Quick Hits
|Clemson is 36-18 all-time on May 7 with a 20-8 mark at home.
|Clemson has faced eight of the 10 current Big South programs (missing Longwood and Radford). The Tigers are 137-33 in those meetings including a 103-17 record at home.
|Coach Lee has faced nine of the 10 current Big South programs (missing Longwood). Lee is 46-15 against the programs, including a 9-2 record at Clemson (3-0 vs. Charleston Southern, 1-1 vs. Gardner-Webb, 2-0 vs. Presbyterian, 3-1 vs. Winthrop).
The Blue Hose
|Head Coach:
|Elton Pollock (15th season at Presbyterian College)
|2018 Recap:
|15-39 (8-19; T-9th Big South) – N/A – NR
|Preseason:
|7th in Big South (10 teams)
|Road Record:
|12-13 (12-13 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|W, 4-1 vs. Winthrop (Sat, 5/4)
L, 4-6 vs. Winthrop (Sat, 5/4)
L, 3-5 vs. Winthrop (Fri, 5/3)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|4.9 RPG, .256 BA, 79 2B, 10 3B, 23 HR, 162 BB, 43 HBP, 375 K, 59-77 SB
|Pitching:
|4.92 ERA, .278 OBA (453 hits), 179 BB, 43 HBP, & 310 K in 412.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.968 (55 errors in 1718 chances)
The Tigers
|2018 Recap:
|47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
|Home Record:
|18-10 (28-9 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|L, 7-9 @ Gardner-Webb (Sun, 5/5)
W, 10-2 vs. Gardner-Webb (Sat, 5/4)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|6.6 RPG, .265 BA, 91 2B, 6 3B, 59 HR, 221 BB, 51 HBP, 431 K, 82-105 SB
|Pitching:
|4.20 ERA, .241 OBA (386 hits), 173 BB, 50 HBP, & 426 K in 428.1 IP
|Fielding:
|.970 (53 errors in 1795 chances)
Projected Starting Lineups
|Presbyterian College
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|27
|Michael Varga
|SR
|.161 BA, 4 2B, 2 RBI, & 5 R in 27 games
|1B
|7
|Ashby Smith
|FR
|.280 BA, 11 2B, 3 HR, & 18 RBI in 40 games
|2B
|22
|Jimmy Marcelli
|JR
|.316 BA, 11 2B, 2 HR, & 35 RBI in 46 games
|SS
|6
|Garrett Jones
|JR
|.176 BA, 5 RBI, 11 R, & 13 BB in 34 games
|3B
|23
|Jonathan White
|SR
|.299 BA, 6 2B, 1 HR, & 16 RBI in 47 games
|LF
|34
|Andrew Livingston
|*SO
|.180 BA, 6 2B, 2 HR, & 17 RBI in 37 games
|CF
|4
|Zacchaeus Rasberry
|JR
|.330 BA, 5 2B, 5 HR, & 25 RBI in 46 games
|RF
|15
|Nick Guimbarda
|SR
|.288 BA, 14 2B, 6 HR, & 32 RBI in 47 games
|DH
|10
|Johnny Cook
|FR
|.298 BA, 5 2B, 2 HR, & 18 RBI in 36 games
|Clemson
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|10
|Kyle Wilkie
|JR
|.280 BA, 9 2B, 3 HR, & 28 RBI in 44 games
|1B
|44
|Bryar Hawkins
|FR
|.293 BA, 6 2B, 6 HR, & 20 RBI in 39 games
|2B
|9
|Jordan Greene
|GR
|.250 BA, 9 2B, 3 HR, & 20 RBI in 35 games
|SS
|8
|Logan Davidson
|JR
|.315 BA, 15 2B, 13 HR, & 46 RBI in 47 games
|3B
|17
|Justin Hawkins
|*SR
|.244 BA, 2 HR, 11 RBI, & 7 R in 19 games
|LF
|4
|Grayson Byrd
|*SR
|.307 BA, 12 2B, 8 HR, & 40 RBI in 47 games
|CF
|13
|Bryce Teodosio
|SO
|.229 BA, 7 2B, 8 HR, & 28 RBI in 41 games
|RF
|5
|Sam Hall
|SO
|.273 BA, 11 2B, 7 HR, & 29 RBI in 47 games
|DH
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|.272 BA, 4 2B, 3 HR, & 18 RBI in 35 games
Probable Starting Pitchers
|LHP
|39
|Alex Paradis
|SO
|1-1/15 app (0 GS)/5.50 ERA (18.0 IP)/.270 OBA (20 hits)/9 BB/23 K
|RHP
|19
|Brooks Crawford
|SR
|1-4/11 app (8 GS)/5.55 ERA (35.2 IP)/.290 OBA (45 hits)/8 BB/28 K
Tiger Career Stats vs. Presbyterian College
|Player
|AVG
|G-S
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB-K
|Other
|Wilkie
|1.000
|1-1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|2-0
|HR, HBP
|Davidson
|.500
|1-1
|4
|4
|2
|1
|2-1
|2-2 SB
|Hall
|.500
|1-1
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1-0
|1-1 SB
|Byrd
|.333
|1-1
|3
|1
|1
|4
|2-0
|HR
|Greene
|.333
|2-1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2-0
|1-1 SB
|Majkowski
|.000
|1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0-1
|Cooper
|N/A
|1-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|J. Hawkins
|N/A
|1-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1-0
|Teodosio
|N/A
|1-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|HBP
|Pitcher
|ERA
|G-S
|W-L
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB-K
|OBA
|Clark
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0-3
|.000
|Crawford
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|1.1
|2
|0
|0
|0-1
|.333
|Huggins
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|Marr
|2.70
|1-0
|1-0
|3.1
|3
|1
|1
|2-1
|.231
|Jones
|6.00
|1-1
|0-0
|3.0
|4
|2
|2
|0-2
|.400
|Griffith
|9.00
|1-0
|0-0
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|2-2
|.250