Tigers host Blue Hose for Midweek Contest

Baseball

Clemson (28-19) welcomes Presbyterian College (22-25) to Doug Kingsmore Stadium today at 6:00PM in a game that was added to the schedule after a rainout earlier in the season. 

 

The Series

Meetings: 86 (first met in 1906)
Series Record: Clemson leads 64-22
Record at Clemson: Clemson leads 39-9 (Clemson leads 7-2 at DKS)
Last Meeting(s): Clemson won 14-4 at DKS in 2018
vs. Lee: Lee leads 3-0 (CU: 2-0; CofC: 1-0)

Quick Hits

Clemson is 36-18 all-time on May 7 with a 20-8 mark at home.
Clemson has faced eight of the 10 current Big South programs (missing Longwood and Radford). The Tigers are 137-33 in those meetings including a 103-17 record at home.
Coach Lee has faced nine of the 10 current Big South programs (missing Longwood). Lee is 46-15 against the programs, including a 9-2 record at Clemson (3-0 vs. Charleston Southern, 1-1 vs. Gardner-Webb, 2-0 vs. Presbyterian, 3-1 vs. Winthrop). 

The Blue Hose

Head Coach: Elton Pollock (15th season at Presbyterian College)
2018 Recap: 15-39 (8-19; T-9th Big South) – N/A – NR
Preseason: 7th in Big South (10 teams)
Road Record: 12-13 (12-13 in 2018)
Last Week: W, 4-1 vs. Winthrop (Sat, 5/4)
L, 4-6 vs. Winthrop (Sat, 5/4)
L, 3-5 vs. Winthrop (Fri, 5/3)
2019 Stats
Hitting: 4.9 RPG, .256 BA, 79 2B, 10 3B, 23 HR, 162 BB, 43 HBP, 375 K, 59-77 SB
Pitching: 4.92 ERA, .278 OBA (453 hits), 179 BB, 43 HBP, & 310 K in 412.0 IP
Fielding: .968 (55 errors in 1718 chances)

The Tigers

2018 Recap: 47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
Preseason: 3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
Home Record: 18-10 (28-9 in 2018)
Last Week: L, 7-9 @ Gardner-Webb (Sun, 5/5)
W, 10-2 vs. Gardner-Webb (Sat, 5/4)
2019 Stats
Hitting: 6.6 RPG, .265 BA, 91 2B, 6 3B, 59 HR, 221 BB, 51 HBP, 431 K, 82-105 SB
Pitching: 4.20 ERA, .241 OBA (386 hits), 173 BB, 50 HBP, & 426 K in 428.1 IP
Fielding: .970 (53 errors in 1795 chances)

Projected Starting Lineups

Presbyterian College
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 27 Michael Varga SR .161 BA, 4 2B, 2 RBI, & 5 R in 27 games
1B 7 Ashby Smith FR .280 BA, 11 2B, 3 HR, & 18 RBI in 40 games
2B 22 Jimmy Marcelli JR .316 BA, 11 2B, 2 HR, & 35 RBI in 46 games
SS 6 Garrett Jones JR .176 BA, 5 RBI, 11 R, & 13 BB in 34 games
3B 23 Jonathan White SR .299 BA, 6 2B, 1 HR, & 16 RBI in 47 games
LF 34 Andrew Livingston *SO .180 BA, 6 2B, 2 HR, & 17 RBI in 37 games
CF 4 Zacchaeus Rasberry JR .330 BA, 5 2B, 5 HR, & 25 RBI in 46 games
RF 15 Nick Guimbarda SR .288 BA, 14 2B, 6 HR, & 32 RBI in 47 games
DH 10 Johnny Cook FR .298 BA, 5 2B, 2 HR, & 18 RBI in 36 games
Clemson
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 10 Kyle Wilkie JR .280 BA, 9 2B, 3 HR, & 28 RBI in 44 games
1B 44 Bryar Hawkins FR .293 BA, 6 2B, 6 HR, & 20 RBI in 39 games
2B 9 Jordan Greene GR .250 BA, 9 2B, 3 HR, & 20 RBI in 35 games
SS 8 Logan Davidson JR .315 BA, 15 2B, 13 HR, & 46 RBI in 47 games
3B 17 Justin Hawkins *SR .244 BA, 2 HR, 11 RBI, & 7 R in 19 games
LF 4 Grayson Byrd *SR .307 BA, 12 2B, 8 HR, & 40 RBI in 47 games
CF 13 Bryce Teodosio SO .229 BA, 7 2B, 8 HR, & 28 RBI in 41 games
RF 5 Sam Hall SO .273 BA, 11 2B, 7 HR, & 29 RBI in 47 games
DH 30 Davis Sharpe FR .272 BA, 4 2B, 3 HR, & 18 RBI in 35 games

Probable Starting Pitchers

LHP 39 Alex Paradis SO 1-1/15 app (0 GS)/5.50 ERA (18.0 IP)/.270 OBA (20 hits)/9 BB/23 K
RHP 19 Brooks Crawford SR 1-4/11 app (8 GS)/5.55 ERA (35.2 IP)/.290 OBA (45 hits)/8 BB/28 K

Tiger Career Stats vs. Presbyterian College

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB-K Other
Wilkie 1.000 1-1 2 2 2 3 2-0 HR, HBP
Davidson .500 1-1 4 4 2 1 2-1 2-2 SB
Hall .500 1-1 4 1 2 1 1-0 1-1 SB
Byrd .333 1-1 3 1 1 4 2-0 HR
Greene .333 2-1 3 2 1 1 2-0 1-1 SB
Majkowski .000 1-0 1 0 0 0 0-1
Cooper N/A 1-0 0 0 0 0 0-0
J. Hawkins N/A 1-0 0 0 0 0 1-0
Teodosio N/A 1-0 0 0 0 0 0-0 HBP
Pitcher ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB-K OBA
Clark 0.00 1-0 0-0 1.1 0 0 0 0-3 .000
Crawford 0.00 1-0 0-0 1.1 2 0 0 0-1 .333
Huggins 0.00 1-0 0-0 0.1 0 0 0 0-0 .000
Marr 2.70 1-0 1-0 3.1 3 1 1 2-1 .231
Jones 6.00 1-1 0-0 3.0 4 2 2 0-2 .400
Griffith 9.00 1-0 0-0 1.0 1 1 1 2-2 .250

