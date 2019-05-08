First Pitch with Katie: The Citadel vs. Clemson

Clemson takes on The Citadel tonight in the Tigers’ last home midweek game of the season.
The Clemson Insider’s Katie Florio brings you the latest from the field.
Clemson broke the game open in the fourth inning. Kyle Wilkie doubles before Jordan Greene singled advancing Wilkie to third. Justin Hawkins walked to load the bases. Chad Fairey singled to right to (…)
The Tigers took the lead early against the Citadel Wednesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Grayson Byrd got things going for Clemson with a lead off home run to right center in the bottom of the second (…)
Seven of Clemson’s teams matched or set new program records, including five that posted perfect scores of 1000, in today’s NCAA release of Academic Progress Rate (APR) performance for the 2017-18 (…)
Clemson Football set a new program record in APR in figures released by the NCAA on Wednesday, recording a 992 for the 2017-18 academic year. The performance marks the second straight year in which Clemson (…)
Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich announced Wednesday that John Boetsch’s contract will not be renewed after three seasons as Clemson’s head men’s tennis coach. Boetsch has served in the role (…)
It was a story that’s been told before as Clemson scored seven runs off of 12 hits but fell a run short to Presbyterian College with an 8-7 loss over the Blue Hose Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in (…)
Since opening the season with a 22-6 record, which included a series win over ACC leader Louisville and a sweep of North Carolina, Clemson baseball has hit a nosedive like at no other time in the last 34 years (…)
Home to a number of power conference recruits, Virginia Beach powerhouse Princess Anne High School has been a popular stop for college football coaches so far during the spring evaluation period. (…)
Hall of Fame coach Jack Leggett recently sat down with The Clemson Insider as part of our Clemson’s Finest series. In Part 4 of his four-part interview, Leggett talks about life after Clemson. Leggett (…)
Clemson (28-20) welcomes The Citadel (10-36) to Doug Kingsmore Stadium today at 6:00PM for the final midweek home game of 2019. The Series Quick Hits The (…)