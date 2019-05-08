Huge fourth breaks game open for Clemson

Clemson broke the game open in the fourth inning.

Kyle Wilkie doubles before Jordan Greene singled advancing Wilkie to third. Justin Hawkins walked to load the bases. Chad Fairey singled to right to score Wilkie and Greene. Bryce Teodosio walked to load the bases again. With one out Michael Green reached on a fielder’s choice. There were two errors on the play allowing Hawkins and Fairey to score. Logan Davidson doubled down the right field line to score Green and Teodosio. Grayson Byrd walked and then Kyle Wilkie doubled to score Davidson. Jordan Greene hit a sacrifice fly to score Byrd. Justin Hawkins doubled to score Wilkie. Chad Fairey hit his first home run as a Tiger scoring Hawkins.

The season high 11 runs in one inning stretched the lead to 14-0.