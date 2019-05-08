Top-100 ATH looking to visit Clemson again

The recruiting process is cranking up for Woodstock (Ga.) four-star athlete David Daniel, a top-100 national prospect in the 2021 class.

Just a sophomore, Daniel (6-2, 185) has around 20 scholarship offers, and several college coaches from various programs have visited his school since the spring evaluation period began.

One of the coaches that stopped by to check up on Daniel was Clemson assistant Mickey Conn.

“Coach came and watched a practice, and he plans on coming back one more time,” Daniel told The Clemson Insider.

Daniel visited Clemson twice earlier this spring, including for the Orange & White spring game on April 6. He is looking to return to campus again this summer, whether it be for the Dabo Swinney Camp in June or just a regular unofficial visit.

“Possibly a camp or to just come out there and chop it up with the coaches, maybe watch some film,” said Daniel, the No. 64 overall prospect in the 2021 class per 247Sports.

The Tigers have told Daniel that he is a priority for them in the next recruiting cycle, and the talented sophomore is high on Clemson early in the process.

“I got the chance to visit Clemson a few times, and coach has come visited me on several times,” Daniel said. “They have made it known that I’m a top prospect at my position and in my class. The academic support is great and the facilities… They are a top program, so they are up there for sure.”

Clemson views Daniel as a versatile defensive back capable of playing any of the safety or nickel positions because of his size and physicality.

Along with Clemson, coaches from Notre Dame, Florida and Duke have stopped by his school this spring. Daniel mentioned Tennessee, LSU and Notre Dame as other schools he may visit this summer in addition to Clemson.