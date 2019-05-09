Lindley sets the tone for the Tigers

Freshman right-hander Jackson Lindley led the pack as Clemson stormed past The Citadel Bulldogs Wednesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Coming into Wednesday’s game, the Tigers had a tough couple of weeks, winning just three of their last 15 games. Despite this, Clemson came into the game with a vengeance and were able to get things started early to score a whopping 17 runs over the course of nine innings.

Lindley played a huge part in getting things started for the Tigers (29-20) with his second-career start.

“It all started with Jackson Lindley,” Clemson head coach Monte Lee said. “He threw every pitch tonight like his hair was on fire, just really aggressive, a lot of emotion. He looked like a closer trying to close out every inning and I couldn’t be prouder of him tonight.”

The freshman out of T.L. Hanna High School in Anderson has seen limited action this season but has been instrumental for the Tigers’ bullpen when given the opportunity.

Lindley put together six innings of work versus The Citadel Bulldogs and allowed just two hits to earn his second career win of the 2019 season. He was able to build momentum early, this being just what the Tigers needed to secure the win.

“Definitely after that first inning I knew I was feeling my stuff and was on a role,” he said. “It was really about just staying moving and staying focused on the game and I think that led to everyone else getting going too.”

Though Lindley had arguably one of his best outings for the Tigers thus far, he credited his defense with standing behind him and putting together a solid performance.

“I felt really good out there. I gotta buy my defense dinner or something with the way they helped me out, I give a lot of credit to them.”

Clemson heads to Raleigh, North Carolina Friday to take on the NC State Wolfpack for their final regular-season road series in hopes of improving upon their 12-12 ACC conference record. Friday’s game versus the Wolfpack is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. start at Doak Field.

