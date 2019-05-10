Clemson’s defense in better shape than it appears

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables says there is a big difference between this year’s defense, which is replacing seven starters from the national championship team and the 2015 team, which did the same from a unit that led the nation in total defense in 2014.

What is the difference?

“We don’t have as much experience back,” he said. “We had a lot of experience back (in ‘15). They just were not starters.”

The 2015 defense returned experienced players like Ben Boulware and B.J. Goodson at linebacker, Shaq Lawson at defensive end, D.J. Reader and Carlos Watkins at defensive tackle, Jayron Kearse at safety and Mackensie Alexander at cornerback.

Besides losing guys like Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Austin Bryant and Dexter Lawrence on the defensive line this year, the Tigers also lost reserve defensive tackle Albert Huggins and reserve defensive end Chris Register to graduation.

Venables mentioned former defensive tackle Sterling Johnson, who transferred last year, would have been competing for playing time this year. There is also Josh Belk, who transferred to South Carolina last year and has since given up football.

“We had a couple of two-deep guys that would have been coming back,” Venables said.

Clemson also lost three-year starter Kendall Joseph at weakside linebacker, as well as Tre Lamar in the middle. In the secondary the Tigers lost starter Trayvon Mullen at cornerback and reserve corner Mark Fields as well.

But it is not as bad as it appears to be.

The good news for the defensive line is tackles Nyles Pinckney and Jordan Williams are expected to return to practice this summer when fall camp begins. They both missed the spring due to injuries. Both played a lot last year as reserve players on the defensive front.

Though they did not start, Xavier Thomas and Justin Foster played a lot at defensive end last year and the coaches feel confident they can step in and play well in the place of Ferrell and Bryant.

At linebacker the Tigers bring back a lot of experience, led by strong side backer Isaiah Simmons, who is an All-American candidate. Though they have not been starters, James Skalski, Chad Smith and Shaq Lawson have played the last couple of years and have all been in Venables’ system for at least three seasons already.

On the back end, A.J. Terrell is back at cornerback. Many consider him to be one of the best in the ACC, while Tanner Muse and K’Von Wallace both return at the safety positions. Backup safeties Nolan Turner and Denzel Johnson are also back.

Kyler McMichael and Mario Goodrich got some valuable experience at corner last year in key situations and Derion Kendrick, who is still expected to play some at wide receiver, moved over to the defensive side of the ball this spring and emerged as the second starter at corner.