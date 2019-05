SARASOTA, Fla. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is one of three major honorees at the 14th annual Dick Vitale Gala held today at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Sarasota, Fla.

During the press conference at the gala, which raises money for pediatric cancer, Vitale joked about Swinney’s new $93-million contract and joked that he is “underpaid.”

Watch what Vitale had to say on TCITV: