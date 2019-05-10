NC State downs Clemson 6-1

Latest
Swinney: ‘I am here to make a difference’
SARASOTA, Fla. — When Dick Vitale asked Dabo Swinney to come and speak at his gala to help support The V Foundation in its fight for cancer, it was a no-brainer for Clemson’s national champion head (…)
Swinney on Dick Vitale Gala: 'This is unbelievable perspective'
SARASOTA, Fla. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is one of three major honorees at the 14th annual Dick Vitale Gala Friday at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, Fla. Prior to the gala, which supports The V (…)
5-star Clemson target sets commitment date
The nation’s top-ranked wide receiver has let the world know when he will make his commitment. Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia five-star receiver Julian Fleming said Friday evening on Twitter that he will (…)
Dick Vitale says Clemson does not pay Dabo Swinney enough
SARASOTA, Fla. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is one of three major honorees at the 14th annual Dick Vitale Gala held today at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Sarasota, Fla. During the press conference at (…)
Dick Vitale tells Swinney how he broke his family’s heart by beating Notre Dame
SARASOTA, Fla. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is one of three major honorees at the 14th annual Dick Vitale Gala today at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Sarasota, Fla. During the press conference held (…)
Swinney speaks to media and families prior to Dick Vitale Gala
SARASOTA, Fla. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is one of three major honorees at the 14th annual Dick Vitale Gala today in Sarasota, Fla. “I’m honored to be here and to be able to support the V (…)
Clemson linebacker making progress with knee rehab
Bryton Consantin had a good doctor’s visit on Thursday and is ready to take the next step in his recovery from a torn ACL and torn meniscus he suffered earlier this year. The freshman Clemson (…)
Tigers travel to NC State for Crucial ACC Series
Clemson (29-20, 12-12 ACC) travels to Raleigh, NC to take on No. 16 NC State (37-13, 14-10 ACC) in a crucial three-game ACC Atlantic series for both teams. Game times at Doak Field are set for 6:30PM Friday, (…)
Lee believes in Fairey
All it took was one. It took one hit for Chad Fairey to find his groove and get into a routine at the plate. Up until last Saturday, Fairey was still looking for his first hit of the season. That hit (…)
Clemson’s defense in better shape than it appears
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables says there is a big difference between this year’s defense, which is replacing seven starters from the national championship team and the 2015 team, which (…)