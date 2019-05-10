Swinney: ‘I am here to make a difference’

SARASOTA, Fla. — When Dick Vitale asked Dabo Swinney to come and speak at his gala to help support The V Foundation in its fight for cancer, it was a no-brainer for Clemson’s national champion head coach.

“I have a soft spot when it comes to fighting any type of cancer,” Swinney said to The Clemson Insider prior to Vitale’s Gala at the Ritz Carlton in Sarasota, Fla. “My dad died of cancer. My sister in-law died of cancer. My uncle died of cancer. I have dealt with it.

“When you see an eight-year old, a nine-year old, a ten year old, and their families and the impact that this horrible disease has and then you find out only four cents on every dollar raised for research goes to pediatrics cancer research, I am here to make a difference and come along side Coach Vitale and help him meet his goal.”

That goal is $4 million for the gala. Last year, the Dick Vitale Gala raised $2 million. Vitale believes they can double that this year.

Vitale had some of the children The V Foundation and his gala helped on hand Friday. He told of their courageous stories, telling their testimonies and proving every single dollar raised helps someone. There were some powerful stories that moved everyone in the audience.

“It’s about being a part of something that is bigger than yourself. That is what this is all about,” Swinney said.

Swinney was one of three guest speakers as honorees for the 14th Annual Dick Vitale Gala. He was joined by ESPN’s Chris Fowler, as well as NBA Champion and former Alabama head coach Avery Johnson.

“This is an unbelievable event,” Swinney said. “Sometimes you have events where you feel sometimes you go through the motions, but this is pure passion at work. It is a calling. It is a God-calling and certainly a lot of people know his comments through the years, but this will be the legacy that will be eternal.

“These young people here, what a blessing you are,” Swinney continued as he spoke to the children who have been helped by Vitale’s Gala. “You are champions and what you represent and the inspiration and hope you give so many other kids out there, it is awesome.”