Swinney on Dick Vitale Gala: 'This is unbelievable perspective'

SARASOTA, Fla. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is one of three major honorees at the 14th annual Dick Vitale Gala Friday at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, Fla.

Prior to the gala, which supports The V Foundation’s fight against cancer, Swinney spoke with The Clemson Insider and a few media members from Florida.

Before Swinney spoke with the media, Vitale gave some unbelievable testimonies from children that have been helped by The V Foundation, as well as from families who lost their children to cancer.

The Dick Vitale Gala is hoping to raise at least $4 million for the V Foundation.