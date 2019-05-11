Clemson downs NC State 4-3 in 10 innings

Latest
Georgia, Smart finally get with Swinney’s philosophy
SARASOTA, Fla. — Earlier this week, Georgia announced it will play Oklahoma in a home-and-home series, giving the Bulldogs 31 games against non-conference Power 5 opponents over the next 15 years. (…)
Swinney may not have a brand, but he sure is helping Clemson’s
SARASOTA, Fla. — Dabo Swinney does not have a Twitter account. He is not on Instagram or Facebook either. Clemson’s two-time national champion head coach does not do social media. However, that does not (…)
Uiagalelei working to recruit Clemson receiver target
Five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has already been an active recruiter for Clemson since he committed to the Tigers last Sunday. One of the prospects getting worked by Uiagalelei is four-star wide (…)
NC State downs Clemson, 6-1
RALEIGH, N.C. – Jason Parker and Nick Swiney combined on a five-hit performance in No. 16 NC State’s 6-1 victory over Clemson at Doak Field on Friday night. The Wolfpack, who took a 1-0 lead in the (…)
Swinney: ‘I am here to make a difference’
SARASOTA, Fla. — When Dick Vitale asked Dabo Swinney to come and speak at his gala to help support The V Foundation in its fight for cancer, it was a no-brainer for Clemson’s national champion head (…)
Swinney on Dick Vitale Gala: 'This is unbelievable perspective'
SARASOTA, Fla. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is one of three major honorees at the 14th annual Dick Vitale Gala Friday at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, Fla. Prior to the gala, which supports The V (…)
5-star Clemson target sets commitment date
The nation’s top-ranked wide receiver has let the world know when he will make his commitment. Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia five-star receiver Julian Fleming said Friday evening on Twitter that he will (…)
Dick Vitale says Clemson does not pay Dabo Swinney enough
SARASOTA, Fla. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is one of three major honorees at the 14th annual Dick Vitale Gala held today at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Sarasota, Fla. During the press conference at (…)
Dick Vitale tells Swinney how he broke his family’s heart by beating Notre Dame
SARASOTA, Fla. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is one of three major honorees at the 14th annual Dick Vitale Gala today at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Sarasota, Fla. During the press conference held (…)