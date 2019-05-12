California RB has Clemson on top going into the summer

There is one spot left for a running back in the 2020 recruiting class after highly touted Lakeland (Fla.) RB Demarkcus Bowman committed to the Tigers.

There are a couple names in the hat right now vying for that spot, and one of them is Folsom (Calif.) product Daniyel Ngata.

Ngata is the brother of Clemson freshman wide receiver Joseph Ngata and has a strong connection with co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

He talked with Elliott after Bowman’s commitment and told The Clemson Insider that the Tigers are still his top choice right now.

“The coaches, players and the facilities,” Ngata said when asked what he likes most about Clemson. “Everyone pushes you to be great and get you to the next level on and off the field.”

Add in the incentive of the fact that he could be a part of one of the best recruiting classes in recent college football history and it will be tough to pick against Clemson, especially with some of the other commits recruiting him.

“I think it’ll be really interesting and fun to join that class,” he said. “All of them are very good players.”

Ngata doesn’t have a date set for his decision, but has a timetable for this summer.

“I’ll take two official visits in June and I’ll see when the best time to commit is,” he said. “I won’t rush my decision, that wasn’t my plan. My decision is very important to me because this is the next four years of my life I have to decide where I’m going to live and play at.”

Penn State, Arizona State, Oklahoma State and Utah are the four other schools in contention with Clemson for Ngata, the No. 2 all-purpose back and No. 44 overall prospect in the 2020 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.