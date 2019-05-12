NC State defeats Clemson 8-3 to win series

Latest
Tampa-St. Pete area has landed Clemson plenty of players, still does
SARASOTA, Fla. — Though Florida has Dan Mullen and Florida State has Willy Taggert, while Central Florida has brought its football program up in recent years, Clemson football is still recruiting at a high (…)
California RB has Clemson on top going into the summer
There is one spot left for a running back in the 2020 recruiting class after highly touted Lakeland (Fla.) RB Demarkcus Bowman committed to the Tigers. There are a couple names in the hat right now vying for (…)
A trip like no other
SARASOTA, Fla. — Dabo Swinney and his two oldest sons had a blast traveling across the country and watching major sporting events. In all, they took in three NBA Playoff games and three Major League (…)
4-star WR Lambert gives the latest
Among the select group of wide receivers in the 2020 class being recruited by Clemson is Norfolk (Va.) Maury four-star KeAndre Lambert. The Clemson Insider recently caught up with the 6-foot-2, 175-pound (…)
Clemson keeping in touch with Florida tight end
Clemson is keeping in touch with Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit 2020 tight end Jonathan Odom as it evaluates him for a potential offer. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound prospect told The Clemson Insider that he has been (…)
Clemson downs NC State 4-3 in 10 innings
RALEIGH, N.C. – Sam Hall’s two-out single in the 10th inning scored Kyle Wilkie to break a 3-3 tie and lift Clemson to a 4-3 win over No. 16 NC State at Doak Field on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers, who (…)
Georgia, Smart finally get with Swinney’s philosophy
SARASOTA, Fla. — Earlier this week, Georgia announced it will play Oklahoma in a home-and-home series, giving the Bulldogs 31 games against non-conference Power 5 opponents over the next 15 years. (…)
Swinney may not have a brand, but he sure is helping Clemson’s
SARASOTA, Fla. — Dabo Swinney does not have a Twitter account. He is not on Instagram or Facebook either. Clemson’s two-time national champion head coach does not do social media. However, that does not (…)
Uiagalelei working to recruit Clemson receiver target
Five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has already been an active recruiter for Clemson since he committed to the Tigers last Sunday. One of the prospects getting worked by Uiagalelei is four-star wide (…)